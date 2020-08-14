About 50,000 Indian-Americans attended a ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston last September. But not all of the Indian diaspora in the country supports his government. Photo: Bloomberg
India’s Independence Day highlights rift between ‘Howdy Modi’ supporters and critics in US
- Indians in the US will hoist their national flag in New York’s Times Square on Saturday, but not all of them support Narendra Modi’s BJP government
- This comes as India’s diaspora cheers the nomination of Kamala Harris in the US election, and as India and the US experience worsening ties with China
Topic | India
