Anti-government protesters take part in a rally by the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thai youth defy warnings with Bangkok rally, testing government and monarchy

  • Student-led groups have staged anti-government demonstrations for weeks that have included calls for monarchy reform
  • Thailand’s prime minister has called for unity as he finds himself a target of growing discontent
SCMP Reporter
Updated: 4:45pm, 16 Aug, 2020

