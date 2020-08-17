A bastnaesite mineral containing rare earth. Photo: Reuters


Japan moves to secure rare earths to reduce dependence on China

  • Tokyo to help Japanese firms obtain stakes in overseas mines and increase stockpile of the minerals, vital to the technology and defence industries
  • China’s previous moves to restrict exports of rare earths and the disruption to supply chains caused by the coronavirus have prompted Japan to act
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:06pm, 17 Aug, 2020

