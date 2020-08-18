The logos for Chinese messaging app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen with the China and US. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia eyes US call for TikTok, WeChat bans with caution

  • Users include the region’s millions-strong Chinese diaspora, who rely heavily on Chinese apps for business, leisure and to keep in touch with family
  • Asean countries are unlikely to take the Trump administration’s position but this is another front of US-China contestation they now have to face
Dewey Sim
Updated: 8:00am, 18 Aug, 2020

