The logos for Chinese messaging app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen with the China and US. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia eyes US call for TikTok, WeChat bans with caution
- Users include the region’s millions-strong Chinese diaspora, who rely heavily on Chinese apps for business, leisure and to keep in touch with family
- Asean countries are unlikely to take the Trump administration’s position but this is another front of US-China contestation they now have to face
Topic | Asean
The logos for Chinese messaging app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen with the China and US. Photo: Reuters