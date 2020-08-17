People with old Belarusian national flags rally in Minsk. Photo: AP
Asian Angle by Irvin Studin

How Russia’s response to Belarus could lead to a globalised conflict

  • Russian radicalisation in the aftermath of Belarusian destabilisation could paradoxically trigger an intensification of the China-US stand-off
  • The coronavirus has joined at the hip three theatres of conflict: the Russo-Western; the Middle Eastern and the Sino-American
Irvin Studin

Updated: 7:55pm, 17 Aug, 2020

