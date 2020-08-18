Vietnamese fishing boats are seen detained in Malaysian territorial waters in Kelantan on Monday. Photo: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency / Handout via Reuters
South China Sea clash raises Vietnam-Malaysia tensions after fisherman shot dead
- The incident took place on Sunday after Malaysia’s coastguard attempted to inspect two Vietnamese boats deemed to be engaged in illegal fishing
- Analysts have raised concerns over the implications for relations within Asean – as well as the region’s ties with China
Topic | South China Sea
