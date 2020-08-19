A July 2013 photo shows Chinese and Japanese vessels near the disputed islands. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Diaoyu Islands: Japan’s defence minister expresses ‘strong concern’ over China’s activities

  • Defence minister Taro Kono has told China’s ambassador that Beijing should refrain from activities around the disputed islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan
  • The meeting came a day after members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party formed a group to discuss proposals to reinforce Japan’s sovereignty over the archipelago
Topic |   Diaoyu Islands
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A July 2013 photo shows Chinese and Japanese vessels near the disputed islands. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE