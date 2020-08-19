A July 2013 photo shows Chinese and Japanese vessels near the disputed islands. Photo: Kyodo
Diaoyu Islands: Japan’s defence minister expresses ‘strong concern’ over China’s activities
- Defence minister Taro Kono has told China’s ambassador that Beijing should refrain from activities around the disputed islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan
- The meeting came a day after members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party formed a group to discuss proposals to reinforce Japan’s sovereignty over the archipelago
Topic | Diaoyu Islands
