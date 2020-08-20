Thai protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia

Thailand protests: the students are revolting – and Prayuth’s army-backed government isn’t sure what to do

  • The youth-led pro-democracy movement is swelling, gaining support from older demographics and as far afield as Hong Kong and Taiwan
  • Calls to reform the monarchy present the government with a dilemma: do nothing and watch the movement grow, or suppress it and add fuel to the fire
Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporter
Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Aug, 2020

