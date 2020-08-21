Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together during a welcome ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People in January. Photo: AP
Chinese diplomat pictured walking on locals’ backs highlights Pacific power struggle
- Kiribati locals say the practice is a customary welcome for dignitaries and the photo of the Chinese ambassador has been taken out of context
- The episode casts a fresh spotlight on Beijing’s ties with the Pacific nation, which seeks funding for an ambitious and expensive island-raising project
Topic | Pacific nations
Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together during a welcome ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People in January. Photo: AP