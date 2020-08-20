Indonesian social media users claim a boy on the country’s new 75,000-rupiah banknote, who is wearing traditional Tidung clothing, is actually in a Chinese costume. Photo: Facebook
Indonesia’s new 75,000-rupiah banknote coins another anti-China hoax
- The note, featuring children in traditional costume, was launched to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence
- But some social media users falsely claimed one of them was actually wearing a Chinese outfit, in the latest episode of disinformation targeting Beijing and the country’s ethnic Chinese minority
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian social media users claim a boy on the country’s new 75,000-rupiah banknote, who is wearing traditional Tidung clothing, is actually in a Chinese costume. Photo: Facebook