Students at a Confucius Institute in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Getty Images
What does US Confucius Institute move mean for Chinese soft power in Asia?

  • The institute’s problems go beyond the US, which has branded them ‘foreign missions’. They are also under scrutiny in Australia, India and beyond
  • Has Washington muddled up the difference between a sinister soft-power push and teaching students how to say ‘I’d like to go shopping’ in Chinese?
Maria Siow
Updated: 10:44am, 23 Aug, 2020

