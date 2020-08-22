Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Could Russia side with the US and India against China?
- Cracks are opening in the Russia-China relationship, from the status of Vladivostok to Russian arms sales to India
- The biggest crack involves New Delhi’s suggestion that Moscow join the US-led Indo-Pacific grouping, which is widely seen as anti-China
Topic | China-Russia relations
