Politicians’ perceived immunity from punishment has raised the hackles of a restive populace grappling with unemployment and the economic blowback of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Do Malaysia’s politicians think they’re exempt from Covid-19 rules?
- From ignoring mandatory quarantine after an overseas trip to holding a mid-lockdown birthday party, some officials have blatantly flouted the law
- While tens of thousands of Malaysians have faced fines or jail terms for being caught breaking lockdown rules, these officials have escaped censure
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
