South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who campaigned on reforming the NIS, said it will never be tainted by politics again. Photo: DPA
South Korea’s plans to reform National Intelligence Service highlight ideological divisions
- President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party wants to overhaul the NIS, which has faced scandals like forced confessions and plotting to rig the 2012 election
- But opponents say a spy agency shake-up would put national security at risk amid ongoing threats from Kim Jong-un’s North Korea
