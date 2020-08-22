South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who campaigned on reforming the NIS, said it will never be tainted by politics again. Photo: DPA
South Korea’s plans to reform National Intelligence Service highlight ideological divisions

  • President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party wants to overhaul the NIS, which has faced scandals like forced confessions and plotting to rig the 2012 election
  • But opponents say a spy agency shake-up would put national security at risk amid ongoing threats from Kim Jong-un’s North Korea
John Power
Updated: 8:31am, 22 Aug, 2020

