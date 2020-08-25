Pedestrians in Jakarta wear face masks as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Isis affiliates wooing new recruits unhappy with pandemic policies, experts say
- The extremist groups are using public unhappiness with Jakarta’s response to the pandemic as fuel for their efforts, online as well as offline
- There are also still more than 550 children of Indonesian Isis recruits in Syria, according to a source, raising fears they will be radicalised too
Topic | Indonesia
Pedestrians in Jakarta wear face masks as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AP