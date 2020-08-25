Joining the Five Eyes would help Tokyo reduce the fallout from worsening ties with Seoul over historical issues and trade tensions. Photo: AP
Is Japan more interested in being a ‘Sixth Eye’ than sharing intelligence with South Korea?
- Tokyo has committed to the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) pact between Japan, South Korea and the US
- But as relations with Seoul show no signs of improvement, it is stepping up its campaign to join the US, Britain and others in the exclusive Five Eyes group
Topic | Japan
Joining the Five Eyes would help Tokyo reduce the fallout from worsening ties with Seoul over historical issues and trade tensions. Photo: AP