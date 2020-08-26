The headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China-led AIIB failing on human rights, environment in India and Bangladesh: activists

  • The Beijing-headquartered development bank is under fire for displacing communities in India and Bangladesh and for not being ‘lean, clean or green’
  • AIIB says sustainability ‘fundamental’ to its mission and it is ‘taking steps to increase awareness of such issues for staff’
Topic |   Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:00am, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE