Freedom of navigation in the South China Sea is central to India’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Photo: Bloomberg
Is an India-Vietnam military alliance about to clash with a China-Pakistan one?

  • Chinese actions in the South China Sea have pushed together Hanoi and New Delhi in a partnership experts liken to the Beijing-Islamabad alliance
  • ‘India seeks to do to China what China has done to India: that is, containment and encirclement’, analyst says
Maria Siow
Updated: 9:25am, 27 Aug, 2020

