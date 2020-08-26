An F/A-18E Super Hornet takes off from the flight deck of a US navy aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South China Sea: ‘If China attacks our navy, we’ll call the US’, Philippines says

  • In a first under the Duterte administration, Manila says it is prepared to invoke its Mutual Defence Treaty with the US in face of Chinese aggression
  • Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr also vows to continue air patrols over the South China Sea that Beijing has denounced as ‘illegal provocations’
Topic |   South China Sea
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 9:30pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An F/A-18E Super Hornet takes off from the flight deck of a US navy aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE