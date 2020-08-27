Collapsing US-China relations and rising nationalist impulses in both countries threaten future conflict, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has warned. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China military clash a ‘real danger’ before November vote, warns ex-Australia PM Kevin Rudd
- A collapse in diplomatic engagement between the two superpowers has heightened the risk of an incident escalating into a crisis, the former PM said
- His remarks came in a wide-ranging talk he gave touching on the South China Sea, Taiwan, his successor’s failures and the dangers of severing China ties
Topic | Australia
Collapsing US-China relations and rising nationalist impulses in both countries threaten future conflict, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has warned. Photo: Shutterstock