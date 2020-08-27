Members of the Indonesian elite anti-terror police unit ‘Densus 88’, also known as Detachment 88. Photo: AFP
Indonesian terrorists planned to attack shop owners in areas with Chinese communities

  • Indonesian police have arrested 17 suspected members of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Jemaah Islamiah
  • Group planned to infiltrate biker groups before attacking shop owners and were motivated by fake news and hoaxes about rise of communism: source

Amy Chew
Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Aug, 2020

