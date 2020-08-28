Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent weeks. Image: SCMP
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe poised to resign over health concerns, local media reports

  • Questions about Abe’s health have been swirling since he made a previously unannounced visit to hospital for medical checks on August 17
  • Abe, 65, ended his first term as prime minister after just a year in the job, in part due to crippling health problems

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:14pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent weeks. Image: SCMP
