Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent weeks. Image: SCMP
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe poised to resign over health concerns, local media reports
- Questions about Abe’s health have been swirling since he made a previously unannounced visit to hospital for medical checks on August 17
- Abe, 65, ended his first term as prime minister after just a year in the job, in part due to crippling health problems
Topic | Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent weeks. Image: SCMP