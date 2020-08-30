Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing obstacles from all angles. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Can Malaysia’s Muhyiddin see out the year as PM, with Mahathir and Umno circling?

  • The prime minister survived a parliamentary sitting without facing a no-confidence vote from the opposition, winning several votes by tiny margins
  • But with uneasy bedfellows Umno and PAS pushing for an early election and the opposition looking to splinter Muhyiddin’s party, all eyes are on the clock

Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 12:43pm, 30 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing obstacles from all angles. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE