South China Sea: Malaysia rejects Philippines’ Sabah claim in new diplomatic note

  • The missive shows the row over the waterway is a complex intramural dispute that does not just pit China against Southeast Asian claimants, a source says
  • Despite Manila’s resurgent public remarks about Sabah, Putrajaya’s note – its second in a month – ‘isn’t motivated by recent actions by the Philippines’

Bhavan JaipragasTashny Sukumaran
Updated: 9:09pm, 28 Aug, 2020

An aerial view of Kelambu Beach in Sabah, Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
