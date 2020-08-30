India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictured during a ceremony to celebrate India's Independence Day earlier this month. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As China-India border dispute continues, New Delhi scrambles to shore up South Asia influence

  • Since the beginning of August, PM Narendra Modi has reached out to Nepal and Sri Lanka and offered support to both Bangladesh and the Maldives
  • A weeklong US-India summit begins on Monday and will feature US Vice-President Mike Pence and India’s External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar

Topic |   India
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 4:35pm, 30 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pictured during a ceremony to celebrate India's Independence Day earlier this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE