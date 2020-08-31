The promenade at Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore’s new opposition leader vows both scrutiny and support of PAP, cites Hong Kong, South China Sea

  • Pritam Singh says Workers Party will strive to keep People’s Action Party government in check; says it is up against the entire civil service machinery
  • He says city state should welcome businesses relocating due to Hong Kong’s ‘seismic political changes’, backs government on foreign and defence policies

Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 8:44pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The promenade at Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE