An Indian army convoy on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway. Photo: AP
At US-India dialogue in October, China and defence cooperation will be high on agenda
- India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says Washington and New Delhi are now thinking of how to ‘secure the world and make it a better place’
- His comments come hours after Indian and Chinese militaries accuse each other of provocation on their disputed Himalayan border
Topic | China-India border dispute
