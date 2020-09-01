An Indian army convoy on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway. Photo: AP
At US-India dialogue in October, China and defence cooperation will be high on agenda

  • India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says Washington and New Delhi are now thinking of how to ‘secure the world and make it a better place’
  • His comments come hours after Indian and Chinese militaries accuse each other of provocation on their disputed Himalayan border

Kunal Purohit

Updated: 2:14am, 1 Sep, 2020

