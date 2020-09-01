Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan’s next PM: with Abe gone, could Suga hit sweet spot between China, US?

  • Yoshihide Suga appears likely to succeed Abe as a ‘continuity candidate’ after winning the support of major factions in the ruling party
  • But not much is known about his policies on China or the US, and analysts view the government spokesman to be a politician who ‘lacks charisma’

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:03pm, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE