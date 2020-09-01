Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said infrastructure projects with Chinese-owned companies would go ahead, and the country will not follow the US lead in blacklisting companies involved in building artificial islands. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South China Sea: Duterte rejects call to drop contracts with Chinese firms

  • Philippine foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jnr said Manila should join the US in blacklisting 24 Chinese companies involved in building artificial islands
  • But President Rodrigo Duterte has said the Philippines is a free and independent country, and needs Chinese investment

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 10:04pm, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said infrastructure projects with Chinese-owned companies would go ahead, and the country will not follow the US lead in blacklisting companies involved in building artificial islands. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE