Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says his reflections on handling the Covid-19 pandemic are “wisdom after the fact”. Photo: DPA
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong concedes coronavirus response shortcomings amid ‘fog of war’
- Citing ‘wisdom after the fact’ to parliament, Lee says a mandate on wearing masks could have been issued earlier, along with quarantine for all returnees
- Cases in migrant worker dorms, which account for 94.4 per cent of the country’s infections, could have been handled ‘more aggressively and sooner’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
