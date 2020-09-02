Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says his reflections on handling the Covid-19 pandemic are “wisdom after the fact”. Photo: DPASingapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says his reflections on handling the Covid-19 pandemic are “wisdom after the fact”. Photo: DPA
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong concedes coronavirus response shortcomings amid ‘fog of war’

  • Citing ‘wisdom after the fact’ to parliament, Lee says a mandate on wearing masks could have been issued earlier, along with quarantine for all returnees
  • Cases in migrant worker dorms, which account for 94.4 per cent of the country’s infections, could have been handled ‘more aggressively and sooner’

Kok Xinghui and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 4:33pm, 2 Sep, 2020

