An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a check post along a highway leading to Ladakh. Photo: EPA
Latest India-China border clash turns spotlight on Tibetan refugees in Special Frontier Force
- The little-known paramilitary unit consisting mainly of Tibetan refugees is believed to have played a big role in the recent Pangong Tso clash
- The force has been a source of emotional release for those who fled Tibet after the 1959 uprising, with one veteran saying it ‘is our only chance to fight the Chinese’
Topic | China-India border dispute
