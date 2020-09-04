Indian army vehicles move along a highway near the country’s disputed border with China earlier this month. Photo: EPAIndian army vehicles move along a highway near the country’s disputed border with China earlier this month. Photo: EPA
India-China border stand-off: military force key to national security, says Modi’s defence chief

  • In a live-streamed event to discuss US-India ties, the top general also signalled the extent to which New Delhi regards China as a security threat
  • Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat’s comments at the webinar were his first explicit assertion in recent days of India’s readiness to use military force

Kunal Purohit

Updated: 1:00am, 4 Sep, 2020

