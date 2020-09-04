A Philippine marine receives an M4 rifle from a US colonel during a handover of brand new military weapons and other equipment in Taguig city, east of Manila. Photo: AP
We’ll keep US military ties as we ‘warm’ to China: Philippine armed forces chief
- The new armed forces chief Gilbert Gapay tells lawmakers the Philippines is still ‘really dependent on the US’ to maintain the ‘bulk of our equipment’
- His words contrast starkly to those of President Duterte, who vowed to Chinese officials in 2016 he would ‘separate’ from the US, which had ‘lost’
Topic | China-Philippines relations
