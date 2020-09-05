Asim Saleem Bajwa, a former army general who is chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority. Photo: FacebookAsim Saleem Bajwa, a former army general who is chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority. Photo: Facebook
Asim Saleem Bajwa, a former army general who is chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority. Photo: Facebook
Pakistan’s pizza corruption scandal risks cheesing off top ally China

  • Imran Khan has been trying to seal allegations that his top belt-and-road official failed to disclose interests in a US pizza chain
  • The ruling PTI party has suggested India is behind the claims, which are attracting a backlash and may again pull China into its ally’s domestic affairs

Tom Hussain
Updated: 2:31pm, 5 Sep, 2020

