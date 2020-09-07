A 2018 launch of the US military’s land-based Aegis missile defence system. Photo: APA 2018 launch of the US military’s land-based Aegis missile defence system. Photo: AP
A 2018 launch of the US military’s land-based Aegis missile defence system. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan considers dedicated missile-defence warships as alternative to US-developed Aegis Ashore system

  • Tokyo has informed Washington of its decision, with the new warships envisioned as costing less than its existing Aegis-equipped destroyers
  • Outgoing PM Abe is expected to this month issue a statement on the government’s missile defence stance, including striking bases in other countries

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:34pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A 2018 launch of the US military’s land-based Aegis missile defence system. Photo: APA 2018 launch of the US military’s land-based Aegis missile defence system. Photo: AP
A 2018 launch of the US military’s land-based Aegis missile defence system. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE