Malaysia’s political turmoil remains at the forefront of the national consciousness, but Anwar Ibrahim is more concerned by the current administration’s “failure to address core economic concerns”. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia: Anwar pans Muhyiddin’s coronavirus economic rescue plan, ‘cordial’ with Mahathir
- The opposition leader says bolder stimulus measures and a detailed post-lockdown road map are urgently needed
- He bemoans a ‘revolting’ regression in civil liberties since Muhyiddin’s shock ascent, adding that the Sabah election will not indicate where the country’s balance of power lies
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s political turmoil remains at the forefront of the national consciousness, but Anwar Ibrahim is more concerned by the current administration’s “failure to address core economic concerns”. Photo: Reuters