Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meets with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Photo: XinhuaMalaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meets with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe turns to Malaysia, Indonesia ahead of Asean meetings

  • Wei’s Kuala Lumpur trip and expected Jakarta visit come ahead of virtual Asean meetings, which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to attend
  • Wei says Beijing is willing to ‘meet Asean countries halfway’ to maintain peace in the region

Amy Chew
Updated: 10:11am, 8 Sep, 2020

