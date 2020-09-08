Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meets with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe turns to Malaysia, Indonesia ahead of Asean meetings
- Wei’s Kuala Lumpur trip and expected Jakarta visit come ahead of virtual Asean meetings, which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to attend
- Wei says Beijing is willing to ‘meet Asean countries halfway’ to maintain peace in the region
Topic | South China Sea
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meets with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Photo: Xinhua