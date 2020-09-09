Ferdinand Marcos receives a kiss from his wife Imelda following his victory in the 1986 presidential election. Photo: AFPFerdinand Marcos receives a kiss from his wife Imelda following his victory in the 1986 presidential election. Photo: AFP
Will the Philippines enact ‘Marcos Day’ to honour a dictator?

  • Ferdinand Marcos led a regime that killed and tortured thousands of Filipinos and looted billions of dollars, before he was toppled in a peaceful uprising
  • Now a group of lawmakers have sparked outrage by calling for his birthday, September 11, to be a holiday in his home province

Alan Robles
Updated: 9:05am, 9 Sep, 2020

