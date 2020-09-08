A fisherman on the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand, with Laos on the left. Photo: AFPA fisherman on the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand, with Laos on the left. Photo: AFP
A fisherman on the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand, with Laos on the left. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Treat Mekong droughts like South China Sea – through Asean: ex-Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan

  • Asean nations struggling with droughts that the US blames on China should address their concerns with Beijing collectively, former diplomat advises
  • Water crisis is a ‘strategic challenge’ of ‘international concern’, he says

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A fisherman on the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand, with Laos on the left. Photo: AFPA fisherman on the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand, with Laos on the left. Photo: AFP
A fisherman on the Mekong River in northeastern Thailand, with Laos on the left. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE