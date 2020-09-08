US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton has been pardoned for the 2014 killing of a transgender woman in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Duterte’s pardon for marine who killed transgender Filipino a ‘charade’ to keep US military in Philippines: family’s lawyer
- Law group that represented family of Jennifer Laude questions decision to pardon Joseph Scott Pemberton, who drowned her in a toilet bowl in 2014
- Centre for International Law Manila claims decision by President Rodrigo Duterte is ‘part of bigger deal’ involving arms sales and the South China Sea
