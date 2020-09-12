Police officers stand guard at the criminal courthouse in Bangkok. Photo: APPolice officers stand guard at the criminal courthouse in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Police officers stand guard at the criminal courthouse in Bangkok. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thai protests: coup fears as Prayuth’s top general retires, military hedges US-China bets

  • Fears of another coup are emerging as Thailand braces for its largest anti-government rally on September 19
  • As army chief Apirat Kongsompong exits, his royalist successor is likely to maintain the status quo while balancing US-China ties amid the pandemic and protests, analysts say

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 1:14pm, 12 Sep, 2020

