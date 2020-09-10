An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on September 8. Photo: AFPAn Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on September 8. Photo: AFP
India-China border: Tibetans at Pangong Tso race to help amid warnings military face-off could take ‘any trajectory’

  • Families of those who fled after Beijing sent troops into Tibet in 1950 are now helping New Delhi supply its forward bases in the icy heights of Ladakh
  • Soldiers from both sides are reportedly in eyeball-to-eyeball proximity as foreign ministers Wang Yi and S. Jaishankar are expected to meet in Moscow

Kunal Purohit

Updated: 3:25pm, 10 Sep, 2020

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on September 8. Photo: AFP
