Chinese academics in Australia shocked, fear ‘chilling effect’ after Canberra revokes visas of two scholars

  • Chen Hong and Li Jianjun have been stripped of visas amid an escalating diplomatic crisis involving counterclaims of espionage and media intimidation
  • Other Australia-based academics from China see the move as ‘disturbing’ and are concerned it will hurt scholarship and Sino-Australian engagement

John Power
Updated: 6:13am, 11 Sep, 2020

Ties between China and Australia have grown increasingly frayed in recent months. Photo: EPATies between China and Australia have grown increasingly frayed in recent months. Photo: EPA
