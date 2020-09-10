Japan’s Shinzo Abe and Indian PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in 2015. Photo: AFP
With Modi-Abe bromance gone, will India’s ties with Japan remain solid?
- In India, Abe is viewed as a leader who has transformed bilateral ties, having initiated the annual summit and shifted Japan’s priority to the Indo-Pacific
- His resignation comes at a complex time, with both Japan and India seeing security challenges and feeling the pressure of the deepening US-China rivalry
Topic | Japan
Japan’s Shinzo Abe and Indian PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in 2015. Photo: AFP