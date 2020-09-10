Liew Mun Leong has said he and his family will offer their full support to the authorities. Photo: SCMP / David WongLiew Mun Leong has said he and his family will offer their full support to the authorities. Photo: SCMP / David Wong
Liew Mun Leong has said he and his family will offer their full support to the authorities. Photo: SCMP / David Wong
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore: Changi Airport chairman Liew Mun Leong resigns after acquittal of former domestic worker

  • Liew also stepped down from various corporate roles after a public outcry following the quashing of theft allegations his family directed at Parti Liyani
  • She was convicted last year, but a High Court judge last week overturned the decision, noting there were grounds to believe the Indonesian national was wrongfully accused

Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 10:44pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Liew Mun Leong has said he and his family will offer their full support to the authorities. Photo: SCMP / David WongLiew Mun Leong has said he and his family will offer their full support to the authorities. Photo: SCMP / David Wong
Liew Mun Leong has said he and his family will offer their full support to the authorities. Photo: SCMP / David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE