Japan Air Self Defence Forces' Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptor missile launcher. File photo: AFP
Japan seeks new missile defence plan with eye on China, North Korea
- Tokyo has been increasingly concerned by Beijing’s military activity around the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea
- The proposal, if adopted, would mark one of the most significant shifts in Japan’s defence stance since the end of WWII
Topic | Japan
Japan Air Self Defence Forces' Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptor missile launcher. File photo: AFP