Philippine health secretary Francisco Duque III has come under much criticism for his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AP
The Philippines has the most Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia. Why is Duterte backing under-fire health secretary Duque?
- The Senate is at odds with Duterte over his endorsement of Duque, whom it has accused of criminal negligence and gross mishandling of the pandemic
- The body says Duque’s ‘failure of leadership and flip-flopping policies’ cost the lives of Filipinos, including frontline medical personnel
