Asean treads fine line as US-China rivalry, South China Sea loom over annual forum

  • The bloc made clear during the four-day summit that it did not want to be ‘stuck in the tussle between the major powers as that would affect stability in the region’
  • Disagreements over language surrounding the South China Sea dispute have also delayed the release of a joint communique

Updated: 11:18pm, 12 Sep, 2020

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Asean meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
