The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency monitors the Chinese coastguard vessel. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South China Sea heats up as Indonesia shadows Chinese ship near Natuna Islands

  • Jakarta lodges protest with Beijing after Chinese coastguard ship spends two days in its exclusive economic zone
  • Pursuit of the ship by Indonesia’s maritime security agency Bakamla shows a hardening of Indonesia’s stance, expert says

Topic |   South China Sea
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 10:15pm, 14 Sep, 2020

