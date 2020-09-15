An Indian Air Force fighter jet flies over a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, which borders China. Photo: AFP
India-China border: stand-off continues in Chushul, where ‘mountains eat up men’
- Troops from both sides are not backing down on the southern banks of Pangong Tso, and veterans say high-altitude warfare is unpredictable
- India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh says the country wants peace but is prepared for all eventualities
Topic | China-India border dispute
